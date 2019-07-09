Argent Capital Management Stake in Target (TGT) Has Lifted by $57.57 Million; Capital International Sarl Cut Hexcel (HXL) Holding by $392,541 as Market Valuation Declined

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 5,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,611 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 388,468 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 162.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 719,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.36M, up from 443,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 3.75 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,357 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,305 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

