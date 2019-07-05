Argent Capital Management Raised Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by $7.21 Million; Biglari Capital Raised Its Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position by $544,000 as Share Price Rose

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 46,456 shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 150,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 386,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70M, up from 236,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Morgan Stanley owns 78,180 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,438 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 4,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 100 shares. 208,305 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 296,427 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 52,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 137,736 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 94,563 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Maryland-based Arrow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $48.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,836 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..