Argent Capital Management Raised Flir Systems (FLIR) Position by $29.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; Scout Investments Cut Position in Incyte Corporation. (INCY) by $16.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) by 122.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 630,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.49 million, up from 514,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 239,084 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer accumulated 1,454 shares. Stephens Invest Management Gru Ltd Llc reported 1.25M shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 5,923 shares. Eagle Boston Invest stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 62,793 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldg owns 334,242 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,396 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 20,176 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 47,923 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 940,284 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 25,891 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 25,881 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 49,680 shares to 115,655 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,550 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.01% or 7,366 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.54% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 14,835 shares. 12,532 were reported by Lau Assoc Llc. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 168 shares. Fosun has invested 0.46% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 295 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 657,610 are owned by Fmr Limited Company. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Nicholas Lp stated it has 0.26% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

