Argent Capital Management Raised Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Stake By $10.55 Million; County Bancorp (ICBK) Sellers Increased By 26.39% Their Shorts

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) stake by 493.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 140,670 shares as Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 169,186 shares with $12.84M value, up from 28,516 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co. now has $8.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.44. About 231,563 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) had an increase of 26.39% in short interest. ICBK’s SI was 228,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.39% from 181,100 shares previously. With 22,900 avg volume, 10 days are for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s short sellers to cover ICBK’s short positions. The SI to County Bancorp Inc’s float is 4.45%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 7,015 shares traded. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 31.60% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United; 23/04/2018 – DJ County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICBK); 19/04/2018 – County Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Santa Cruz County Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCZC); 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 30/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering; 16/03/2018 Santa Cruz County Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States; 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 18/04/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $113.03 million. The firm offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It has a 8.53 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis.

More notable recent County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) And Wondering If The 30% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:ICBK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could County Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roe, Eisen join County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICBK) Board of Directors Nasdaq:ICBK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “County Bancorp, Inc. announces Board of Director changes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase stated it has 116,943 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 8,264 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 585,285 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 4,551 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,900 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has 72,823 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,946 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 7,270 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Petrus Company Lta invested in 0.05% or 3,436 shares. Strs Ohio holds 15,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 20,260 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 62,760 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 638 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) stake by 7,250 shares to 59,395 valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 4,250 shares and now owns 34,345 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 38.26% above currents $62.44 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained the shares of EMN in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura.