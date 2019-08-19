Argent Capital Management Position in Robert Half International (RHI) Upped as Valuation Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.26 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 90.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 343,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 724,155 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.19 million, up from 380,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 617,704 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 201,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, down from 216,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA

