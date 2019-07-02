Argent Capital Management Position In Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) Was Increased; General Electric Co (GE) Holding Upped by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 51,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,313 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 185,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 97,678 shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 22.84% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 27.38M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Management holds 0.04% or 63,169 shares. Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 134,397 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 217,239 shares. Athena Ltd Llc stated it has 199,962 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Pzena Investment Management Ltd has 60.45 million shares. Pettee Incorporated accumulated 103,765 shares. 49,889 were reported by Homrich Berg. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company accumulated 408,441 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 15,491 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 33,904 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,216 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,697 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc..