Argent Capital Management Position in Allegheny Tech (ATI) Increased by $943,375 as Stock Price Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 37,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 97,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 165,240 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 20,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 96,603 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 76,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 388,147 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 15,741 shares to 18,416 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,804 shares, and cut its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock. $91,800 worth of stock was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,360 was made by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13. Powers Elizabeth C had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was bought by Kramer Kevin B.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 42,894 shares to 605,161 shares, valued at $52.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 94,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “A&T Stainless Joint Venture Tariff Exclusion Request Denied – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ATI to maintain current production schedules for Boeing – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: April 08, 2019.