Argent Capital Management Maintains Holding in Callaway Golf (ELY); Braun Stacey Associates Boosted Its Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holding by $382,602

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 28,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 201,885 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 622,950 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 35,443 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89M, up from 34,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 07/05/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 912 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 25,700 shares. 18,850 were reported by Umb State Bank N A Mo. South Dakota Inv Council reported 9,400 shares. New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 12,525 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 876 were accumulated by Summit Fin Strategies. Camarda Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0.36% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 511 shares. Dsam (London) Limited invested in 0.63% or 14,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 468 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moore Management Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,714 shares to 109,745 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,606 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. Shares for $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. The insider FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 24,769 shares to 293,169 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 328,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.70M shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..