Argent Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) by $732,000 as Share Value Declined; Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Decreased Position

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 121,029 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 27,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 9,212 shares. 2,774 are held by Ls Investment Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 12,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 350,303 shares. Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 111,726 shares. 915 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. 82 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 21,237 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Advsr Asset Management holds 0% or 3,440 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Parkside Fin Comml Bank holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.30 million for 29.24 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 10,150 shares to 40,635 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:UACL) by 26,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ORCL) by 76,554 shares to 123,700 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 36,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.