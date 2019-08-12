Argent Capital Management Lowered Its Ferro (FOE) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rench Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corporation (FOE) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 49,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 115,655 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 165,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 89,089 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 3.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. SPIZZO ALLEN A bought $38,325 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 188,357 shares to 648,055 shares, valued at $56.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 1.44M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 483,353 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 1.03% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 538,975 shares. Fruth holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 16,026 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 19,075 shares stake. Boston has 664,755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc holds 29,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md owns 63,800 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Gamco Et Al has 0.62% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Affinity Advsr Lc stated it has 19,189 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 63,678 shares.

