Argent Capital Management Lowered Its Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Holding by $449,610 as Valuation Declined; Allen Investment Management Raised Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Valuation Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,783 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 62,615 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 47,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 4.26M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 21,410 shares as the company's stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 188,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 209,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 201,694 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,887 shares to 204,248 shares, valued at $56.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $2.36M for 107.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 25,485 shares to 116,415 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.