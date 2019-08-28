Argent Capital Management Lifted Korn Ferry (KFY) Position; Centre Asset Management Position in Aes (AES) Decreased by $3.43 Million as Valuation Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 16,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 51,010 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 26,899 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 908,975 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 165,709 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 299,574 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 0% or 3,280 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 13,259 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,313 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 39,136 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). National Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 578,743 shares. Curbstone Management Corp has 25,100 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 56,233 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 5,985 shares to 947,811 shares, valued at $79.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,474 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Michel Buffet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alessandra Cavalcante Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robert Craig Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 128,845 shares. Natixis invested in 1.16M shares. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 0.96% or 10.29M shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hussman Strategic Incorporated owns 50,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 10,282 shares. 417,838 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Corp. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 580 shares. State Street holds 35.22M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 36,856 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 515,189 shares.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares to 106,960 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).