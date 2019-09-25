Argent Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Stock Price Rose; As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Share Value Rose, Knott David M Upped by $482,196 Its Holding

Knott David M increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 40,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 1.10 million shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 21/05/2018 – Coherus Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3706.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 258,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 265,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.08M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co

