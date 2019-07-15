Argent Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Faro Technologies (FARO) as Market Valuation Rose; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Heartland Advisors Upped Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 187.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 292,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 448,918 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 156,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 60,166 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 7,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 5,710 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs invested in 2,854 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 337,400 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 252,553 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.08% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Voya Investment Ltd owns 338,470 shares. 4,391 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Thrivent For Lutherans has 244,267 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,976 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 335,305 shares. 198,873 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation has 621,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 465,767 shares. State Street stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within GoDaddy, MDU Resources Group, Enerplus, Quorum Health, Resonant, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Elects David M. Sparby to Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Why Is MDU Resources (MDU) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 81,700 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 643,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 12,000 shares to 90,930 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) by 49,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,655 shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..