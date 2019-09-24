Argent Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Callaway Golf (ELY) by $476,085; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holder Franklin Resources Boosted Its Stake by $6.31 Million as Shares Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 28,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 201,885 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 727,183 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 19,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.78M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $369.13. About 965,777 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 71,695 shares to 891,941 shares, valued at $39.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 71,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,903 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons To Keep Callaway Golf On Watch – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Callaway Golf Announces JAWS MD5 Wedges – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Small Caps Are Back? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 565,116 shares to 23.14 million shares, valued at $2.25B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 423,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

