Argent Capital Management Increases Holding in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM); First Eagle Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake by $862,326 as Stock Price Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 31,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 22.17 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605.22M, down from 22.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 305,353 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 51,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,313 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 185,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 163,541 shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 22.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 8,206 shares to 5,295 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold EPM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.74 million shares or 4.94% more from 22.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jvl Ltd Liability Co holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 2.22 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 10,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 209,917 shares. Invesco Limited reported 217,259 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 39,896 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc owns 29,637 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bard Associate Incorporated holds 154,250 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com owns 95,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). 124,015 were accumulated by American Century Companies Inc. 1,370 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 230 shares. Navellier And Associate Incorporated reported 10,775 shares.

