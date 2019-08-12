Argent Capital Management Increased Position in Cousins Properties (CUZ); As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $3.36 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 3.86M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 71,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 306,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 234,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 214,874 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Julia Wellborn hired to lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 188,434 are owned by Grisanti Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Fragasso Grp Inc has 0.56% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 23,104 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 76,791 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And Commerce invested 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Pecaut Company has 3.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 95,197 shares. Sequoia Ltd Llc reported 17,407 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 10,217 shares. Live Your Vision Lc invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 42,468 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership holds 2.15% or 1.91 million shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.25% or 68,053 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 106,420 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal Management has invested 1.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 8.67M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 301,861 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 2,230 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associates Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 652,464 shares. Moody Bancorp Division has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 1,293 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo owns 0.03% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 95,533 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 85,100 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% or 28,800 shares. Secor Capital LP accumulated 30,652 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 220,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 306,460 shares.