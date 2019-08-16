Argent Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Masco (MAS) as Share Price Rose; As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Shares Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Cut Its Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $222.27. About 30,773 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 25,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.54M, up from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 562,203 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 4,085 shares to 399,704 shares, valued at $94.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 53,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84 million for 33.08 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares to 48,864 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).