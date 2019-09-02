Argent Capital Management Holds Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC); Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 83,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 194,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72M, down from 278,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 150,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 386,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 236,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 4,165 shares to 177,212 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,024 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 27.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

