Argent Capital Management Holds Holding in Marten Transport LTD (MRTN); Altria Group (MO) Market Value Declined While American National Insurance Company Cut Position by $7.96 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 2.61M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 45,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 128,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 83,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marten Transport Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 18,267 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN)

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc. by 22,585 shares to 77,875 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,161 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD).