Argent Capital Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Cut by $1.17 Million as Share Price Rose; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 103,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 90,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 190,468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.98M, down from 199,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 4.03 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore International Group Inc by 30,585 shares to 166,680 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 258,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardtronics Inc.

