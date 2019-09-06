Argent Capital Management Holding in G Iii Apparel Group LTD (GIII) Has Increased by $980,850 as Stock Price Declined; Grandfield & Dodd Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.89. About 910,181 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (GIII) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 134,470 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 109,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in G Iii Apparel Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 726,691 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 61,002 shares. Scotia Cap owns 72,252 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership has invested 1.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 111,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.21% or 458,244 shares. Logan Cap Management has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Beese Fulmer Inv owns 1.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 83,370 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.64 million shares. Haverford reported 3,640 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 617,198 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 18,409 shares. 3.34M are owned by Voya Mngmt Lc. Ycg Llc stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 1.63M shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.05% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,399 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,377 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 13,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kistler accumulated 189 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp reported 425,412 shares. Zpr Management invested in 0.95% or 12,025 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 4.58M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 1,199 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 19,528 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 180,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt has 1.55M shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc. by 10,750 shares to 87,115 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,385 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 5, 2019 : CIEN, DCI, GIII, SIG, BITA, LE, SCWX, SHLO, KIRK, JW.A – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/26/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel -2% after Telsey cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.