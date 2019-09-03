Argent Capital Management Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) Lowered by $939,322 as Valuation Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $310.93 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 24,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 6.21M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS WON’T SEE LARGE FURTHER COST CUTS AFTER RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Morgan Stanley Resecuritization Pass-Through 2018-SC1; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 06/04/2018 – Sharenet: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 pct in 2017; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ABOUT 96 PCT OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES ENDORSE EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Grassi Mgmt, California-based fund reported 129,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company accumulated 0.02% or 23,619 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 5,987 shares. Westpac has 175,105 shares. Maverick Limited reported 160,320 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 7,215 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,380 shares. Intact Invest Inc holds 0.17% or 115,900 shares. 699,319 are owned by Gamco Inc Et Al. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.07% or 28,447 shares. First Bank owns 5,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Limited reported 19,600 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,300 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 34,448 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.96B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Goldman Sachs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 12.33M shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability owns 500 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,295 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc stated it has 17.79 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The California-based Fdx has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0.02% or 115,736 shares in its portfolio. 27,686 are owned by Rampart Investment Mngmt Com. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.11% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 308,704 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP stated it has 16,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Pension Serv has invested 0.22% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Scotia holds 0.01% or 11,807 shares. Bokf Na owns 8,117 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21,330 shares to 324,465 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 343,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $526.29M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.