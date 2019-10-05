Argent Capital Management Has Upped Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Raised Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 45,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.42M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 927,382 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 47,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, up from 40,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 55,729 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 26,985 shares to 71,449 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,754 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Hidden Value – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Aspirin and Extended Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25mg/200mg – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 42,611 shares. Citigroup owns 14,170 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 8,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 14,072 shares in its portfolio. Violich Mgmt has invested 0.07% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Mason Street Advsrs holds 2,813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Northern stated it has 119,041 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,998 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Ranger Invest LP stated it has 90,140 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 214,240 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Fiscal Year Guidance – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Group: High Cash Flow, Share Repurchases And Low Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 36 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 178,406 shares. New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.11% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Maverick Limited accumulated 112,380 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 108,744 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 33,332 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 23,624 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.25% or 797,337 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 9,097 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 55 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 38,054 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.4% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 521,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc reported 0.54% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 241,113 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 1.20M shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,888 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:BERY).