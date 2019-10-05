Argent Capital Management Has Upped Allegheny Tech (ATI) Position by $943,375; Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Novo (NVO) by $682,788 as Valuation Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 37,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 97,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 646,891 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 13,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 59,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 45,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 979,088 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,448 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $496.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31M shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc. by 6,130 shares to 222,421 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,475 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 40,940 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Dc Cap Advsr holds 8.72% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 137,881 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Llc invested in 8,324 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 759 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 194,500 shares stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 19,804 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 193,694 shares. 14,175 were reported by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Loomis Sayles Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). First Mercantile Trust Communication holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 39,206 shares.