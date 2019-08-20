Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Gray Television (GTN) by $634,200; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Maintains Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 44,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 223,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 253,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 1.28M shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc accumulated 107,243 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Factory Mutual holds 913,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.05% or 6,769 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 1,113 shares. Paragon Cap invested in 2,973 shares. Lederer Assoc Invest Counsel Ca reported 19,205 shares. 10,555 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Portland Glob Advsr Limited owns 3,123 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fairview Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,882 shares. 3,043 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group Inc. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carret Asset Ltd stated it has 92,628 shares. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 272,553 shares or 1.75% of the stock.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,483 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,433 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of stock.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 31,375 shares to 121,445 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 730,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 49,395 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.06% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). New York-based Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited stated it has 10,579 shares. 147 are owned by Assetmark. 6,182 are held by Numerixs Techs Incorporated. Geode Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 13,100 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 28,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.01% or 5,240 shares. 21,890 are owned by Hikari Ltd. Darsana Cap Partners Ltd Partnership holds 6.4% or 8.00M shares. Brant Point Management Ltd Co has 97,020 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.