Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed By $894,240 Its Ferro (FOE) Position; Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 82 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 44 sold and decreased their holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 43.45 million shares, up from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Armada Hoffler Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Ferro Corporation (FOE) stake by 30.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 49,680 shares as Ferro Corporation (FOE)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 115,655 shares with $2.19M value, down from 165,335 last quarter. Ferro Corporation now has $900.44M valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 636,323 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS-DEMAND FOR CHROME ORE EXCESS MINING W.R.T. CO’S MINES STAYED BY REVISIONARY AUTHORITY,MINES TRIBUNAL, MINISTRY OF MINES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION

Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 516,411 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 61,615 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.42% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 56,000 shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 52.53 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 391,812 shares traded or 65.05% up from the average. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 19,258 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Franklin Res Inc holds 0.01% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 63,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank Trust accumulated 0.01% or 950 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 3.44 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 12,348 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 44,897 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com reported 26,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 740 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 144,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited Com reported 217,501 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 26,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And invested in 19,991 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro Corp has $23 highest and $1600 lowest target. $20’s average target is 81.98% above currents $10.99 stock price. Ferro Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FOE in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FOE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A on Thursday, May 9. Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) on Thursday, May 9.