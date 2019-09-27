Argent Capital Management Has Raised Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Position By $970,502; Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch has $1800 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16.20’s average target is 4.58% above currents $15.49 stock price. Abercrombie & Fitch had 13 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. See Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $18.0000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Peer Perform Upgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Underperform Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 37,327 shares as Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF)’s stock rose 2.54%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 106,898 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 69,571 last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now has $328.51M valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 12,440 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.52M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Beats on Earnings, Total Comparable Sales — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Targets FY18 Capital Expenditures About $130M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 108,220 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 218,425 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 139,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 12,083 shares. Investec Asset has invested 0.02% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 52,025 shares. 156,785 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 20,566 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 508,277 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 1,204 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 109,003 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 40,623 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company has market cap of $973.71 million. The Firm operates through two divisions, Abercrombie and Hollister. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Behind the Trusty Bear Signal That’s Sounding on ANF – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands Global Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Abercrombie Reverse Declining Fortunes For Its Core A&F Brand? – Forbes” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 47,532 shares. Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 4,020 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 16,035 shares. Northern Trust reported 125,382 shares stake. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.15% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 44,149 shares. Wealthcare Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Federated Pa stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 49,416 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 10,000 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 19,548 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 672 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 624,133 shares.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. and Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Financial Group to acquire Cornerstone Financial Services – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q3 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.