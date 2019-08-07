Argent Capital Management Has Raised Position in Korn Ferry (KFY) as Share Value Declined; Visa (V) Holding Maintained by Jnba Financial Advisors

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.96. About 2.56 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 16,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 51,010 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 59,902 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M; 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 18,668 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 264,606 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). James Research has 23,694 shares. The Missouri-based Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.16% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 40,601 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Globeflex Capital LP invested in 0.19% or 19,644 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 13,527 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Aqr Management Llc has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 44,575 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11,586 shares to 68,618 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,345 shares, and cut its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,760 shares to 94,320 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,399 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).