Argent Capital Management Has Raised Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake By $18.98 Million; Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pan American Silver has $15.5 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is -23.22% below currents $18.82 stock price. Pan American Silver had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. See Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13.4 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $15.5 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy Initiate

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 480.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 287,555 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 347,393 shares with $23.00 million value, up from 59,838 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $39.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 448,923 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

It closed at $18.82 lastly. It is down 6.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting PAAS Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks of the Top ETF of August – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.31’s average target is 28.91% above currents $43.68 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 19. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 579,725 shares. Northeast Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,049 shares. Ckw Financial Grp Inc has 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.97% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc accumulated 3,570 shares. Highland Cap Lc invested 0.28% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Premier Asset Management Limited reported 7,855 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 6,872 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company holds 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 2.51 million shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 1.96M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 181,555 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated has 100 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 382,216 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 6.99 million shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.