Argent Capital Management Has Raised Its Copart (CPRT) Position; Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.9. About 839,239 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 56.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 19,727 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 103,348 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32,690 shares to 89,780 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,305 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD).

