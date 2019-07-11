Argent Capital Management Has Raised 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Public Service Enterprise Group Commo (PEG) Shorts Raised By 3.59%

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG) had an increase of 3.59% in short interest. PEG’s SI was 9.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.59% from 8.88 million shares previously. With 2.94M avg volume, 3 days are for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo (NYSE:PEG)’s short sellers to cover PEG’s short positions. The SI to Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Commo’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Argent Capital Management Llc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 3943.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 59,035 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 60,532 shares with $12.58M value, up from 1,497 last quarter. 3M Company now has $96.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 1.61 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. Chernick Rose M bought $159 worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, March 29. IZZO RALPH sold $2.85M worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, February 1.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, PSE&G and Power. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Macquarie Research maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 17 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $61.5 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,942 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 4,435 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 132,673 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 141,973 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 6,850 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 8,377 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,198 shares stake. 1.45M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fulton Natl Bank Na invested 0.1% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Mercer Advisers owns 830 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 94,478 shares. Centurylink Investment, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,554 shares. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 211,286 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.70 million. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G..

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) stake by 49,680 shares to 115,655 valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 467 shares and now owns 87,860 shares. Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel holds 9,562 shares. Coastline Tru holds 10,445 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Orleans Management Corp La invested in 7,445 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.6% or 21,644 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.42% or 769,330 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 4,167 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 123,952 shares stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% or 988 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 19,274 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 11,459 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 33,474 shares. Altfest L J reported 6,717 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 17,396 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First National Tru Comm has 46,127 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 1,050 are held by Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated.