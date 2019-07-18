Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Tri Continental (TY) as Valuation Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 75,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 7,607 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 2,237 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,892 were reported by Cohen Steers. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 13,746 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 183,685 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares holds 9,093 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Pnc Fin Services Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Trust Advsrs Lp has 87,464 shares. 1607 Capital Prns Limited has invested 0.29% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 0% stake. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 396,331 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 428,975 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & holds 287,538 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth has 6.9% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 536,229 shares to 885,056 shares, valued at $49.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Faro Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Supernus to Acquire Biscayne Neurotherapeutics Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Strong Growth Stocks That Goldman Sachs Says Look Cheap – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals to acquire Miami biotech for up to $185M – Washington Business Journal” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Record Quarterly Revenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.