Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Premier (PINC) Holding By $1.11 Million; Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Flir Sys (FLIR) Stake By $378,914

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Premier Inc. (PINC) stake by 26.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 32,690 shares as Premier Inc. (PINC)’s stock rose 2.46%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 89,780 shares with $3.10 million value, down from 122,470 last quarter. Premier Inc. now has $2.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 227,169 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 11.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 8,062 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 3.54%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 80,325 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 72,263 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $6.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 1.06 million shares traded or 39.63% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bank. Assetmark invested in 0% or 292 shares. Systematic Financial LP accumulated 0.04% or 36,160 shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 79,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.16% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). First Republic Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 18,304 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 1.70M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.07% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 18,027 shares. 143,040 were accumulated by Twin Cap Management Inc. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 164,081 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $137,748 activity. The insider D’ARCY STEPHEN R. sold $137,748.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Premier Inc. (PINC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier’s ProvideGxâ„¢ Program to Supply Sodium Bicarbonate Injection to Providers – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. and 10 Hospitals Launch Initiative to Improve Maternal and Infant Health – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Children’s Hospital Forms Strategic Partnership with Premier Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) stake by 21,330 shares to 324,465 valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 10,657 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Eagle Boston Inc invested in 1.27% or 60,869 shares. Pictet North America reported 32,685 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 246 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.09% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 0.32% or 129,256 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 608,617 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc owns 24,465 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 113,059 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 40,267 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 62,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 39,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,362 shares.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 6,626 shares to 24,511 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 10,150 shares and now owns 20,407 shares. Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was reduced too.