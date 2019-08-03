Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $373,968; Sasco Capital Has Lowered Oneok (OKE) Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,904 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 624,161 shares with $26.51 million value, down from 633,065 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $211.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 34.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 438,140 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 816,125 shares with $57.00M value, down from 1.25 million last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $29.32 billion valuation. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 5,000 shares. Advisory Net Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,464 shares. Qs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 47,712 shares. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4.55% or 117,382 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.21% or 21,735 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 2,904 were reported by First Bank And Tru Of Newtown. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru Com has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has 3.13 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cohen Inc invested 0.2% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Natl Pension Ser accumulated 505,036 shares. Saratoga Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cap Management Va reported 10,000 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 779,133 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $69 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of OKE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK on the move following Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. UBS initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Onemain Holdings Inc. stake by 23,475 shares to 94,140 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 25,150 shares and now owns 134,470 shares. Flir Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was raised too.