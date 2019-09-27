Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; American Mortgage Acceptance Co (AMC) Sentiment Is 1.03

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stake by 66.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 1,950 shares as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 995 shares with $362,000 value, down from 2,945 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corporation now has $109.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $387.8. About 651,882 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00

American Mortgage Acceptance Co (AMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 77 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 75 trimmed and sold stakes in American Mortgage Acceptance Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 45.91 million shares, down from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Mortgage Acceptance Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stake by 28,005 shares to 201,885 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Upland Software Inc. stake by 25,485 shares and now owns 116,415 shares. Caretrust Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.03% or 1,369 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.15% stake. Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Maryland-based Torray has invested 0.22% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 18,850 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na reported 1,391 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 431,551 shares. Schulhoff & Inc invested 2.69% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). West Oak Cap Ltd Company has 6,965 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 5,800 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Company reported 2,463 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4,325 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.02% or 465 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 43,452 shares stake. Karp Mngmt stated it has 2,776 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.27 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -0.68% below currents $387.8 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $37900 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $37100 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $38500 target.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. 1,354 shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR, worth $509,534.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 17.93% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 213,334 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.11% invested in the company for 258,000 shares. The Texas-based Nokomis Capital L.L.C. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 704,878 shares.

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.