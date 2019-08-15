Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Stake by $418,100; Stock Rose; Fsi Group Cut First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding by $325,000

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.10 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (UFPT) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The institutional investor held 88,697 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 99,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.15 million market cap company. It closed at $41.24 lastly. It is down 35.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.24 million for 9.07 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 538 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rafferty Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 93,930 shares. Hallmark Capital Management has invested 0.2% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 3.48M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Voya Invest Ltd Llc owns 62,173 shares. Bartlett And, Ohio-based fund reported 4,442 shares. Nfc Invs Lc reported 23,695 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance holds 936,767 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 569,844 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd invested in 0% or 14,560 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 528 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Management Co has invested 0.03% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Raymond James & reported 238,011 shares stake.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 18,715 shares to 997,514 shares, valued at $109.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

