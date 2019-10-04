Argent Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ametek New (AME) by $3.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Position in Suntrust Banks (STI) Trimmed by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.92. About 1.13 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. New (AME) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 33,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 568,271 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.62 million, down from 601,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 287,127 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 60,162 shares to 519,098 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $626.18 million for 11.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $227.76 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31,795 shares to 208,485 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 30,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardtronics Inc.

