Argent Capital Management Has Lowered By $732,000 Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Holding; Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted Ptc Com (PTC) Holding By $495,420

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Ptc Inc Com (PTC) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 5,385 shares as Ptc Inc Com (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 16,450 shares with $1.52M value, up from 11,065 last quarter. Ptc Inc Com now has $7.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 647,124 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) stake by 12.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s stock declined 2.58%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 87,240 shares with $5.39 million value, down from 99,240 last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc. now has $2.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 376,027 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.06M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year's $0.47 per share. MMSI's profit will be $28.06M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:UACL) stake by 26,999 shares to 91,774 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) stake by 18,715 shares and now owns 997,514 shares. Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was raised too.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $10000 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PTC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Invesco Senior Loan Etf stake by 1.68 million shares to 363,313 valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 5,037 shares and now owns 8,715 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.