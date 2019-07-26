Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS); As Techtarget (TTGT) Share Price Rose, Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) by 117.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 585,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, up from 499,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 507,429 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 116,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,462 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, down from 148,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 51,360 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com reported 675,404 shares stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 42,376 shares. 794,811 were accumulated by Punch Associate Inv Mgmt. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. 25,329 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc owns 0.18% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 1.18 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 28,141 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 7,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.4% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 835,511 shares. Invesco holds 120,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Federated Pa invested in 2,928 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt holds 373,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 8,267 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 41,437 shares stake.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TechTarget Inc. Shares Are 18% Lower Today – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TechTarget beats in Q4 with higher revenues, lower profits – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces â€œBest of Citrix Synergyâ€ 2019 Award Winners – Business Wire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 37% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TechTarget’s New Multiples Likely Will Depend On Its Old Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.86M for 41.07 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.94M shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $673.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 85,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $375,750 activity.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HD Supply Continues to See Market Opportunity in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clarus Corporation by 31,600 shares to 256,850 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,305 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 317,600 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 121,333 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 2.89M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 375,573 shares. Argent Cap Management stated it has 1.08M shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.01% or 150,614 shares. Natixis has invested 0.19% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 82,500 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.37M shares. 232,100 are held by Andra Ap. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,757 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 215,448 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,250 shares.