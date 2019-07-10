Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Position; Greif Class A (GEF) Shorts Raised By 1.35%

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 7,465 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 184,622 shares with $22.74M value, up from 177,157 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $237.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 1.54 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF) had an increase of 1.35% in short interest. GEF’s SI was 1.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.35% from 1.47M shares previously. With 242,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF)’s short sellers to cover GEF’s short positions. The SI to Greif Inc Class A’s float is 5.87%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 96,632 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supply draw, Gulf of Mexico storm push oil prices upward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp reported 0.29% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Burke Herbert Fincl Bank stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Liability Co has 8,273 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 242,110 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Logan Management stated it has 226,233 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 29,908 shares. Kames Public Ltd holds 440,994 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.88% or 902,403 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.68% or 10,555 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 1.24% or 29,634 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 29,142 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) stake by 12,588 shares to 608,230 valued at $80.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) stake by 7,250 shares and now owns 59,395 shares. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $653,494 activity. Shares for $123,876 were bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A. on Friday, July 5. $490,650 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares were bought by WATSON PETER G. Emkes Mark A had bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, March 6.