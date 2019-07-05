Argent Capital Management Has Lifted By $505,125 Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position; Washington Trust Company Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Washington Trust Company decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 14,005 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Washington Trust Company holds 296,618 shares with $12.15M value, down from 310,623 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $243.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 6.03 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Carpenter Technology (CRS) stake by 23.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 11,225 shares as Carpenter Technology (CRS)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 59,220 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 47,995 last quarter. Carpenter Technology now has $2.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 60,878 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Advances Aerospace Industry’s Shift to Electric – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “For Metal Alloys Producer Carpenter Technology, 3-D Printing Means A Whole New World Of Opportunity – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Vonage Holdings Corporation (NYSE:VG) stake by 37,500 shares to 300,225 valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) stake by 12,588 shares and now owns 608,230 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was reduced too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company increased Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) stake by 2,838 shares to 7,018 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 37,995 shares and now owns 275,519 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. UBS downgraded the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 31. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.