Argent Capital Management Has Increased V.F. (VFC) Holding By $16.20 Million; Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Covered By 2 Bulls

Argent Capital Management Llc increased V.F. Corporation (VFC) stake by 40.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 188,357 shares as V.F. Corporation (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 648,055 shares with $56.32 million value, up from 459,698 last quarter. V.F. Corporation now has $33.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.52M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Walker & Dunlop had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research. The stock of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. See Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiate

21/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 18,377 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Blackhill Cap Incorporated reported 7,200 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.24% or 34,725 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 63,619 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 5,145 shares. First State Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 0.18% or 3,461 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Regent Inv Mngmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cadence Mgmt Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kopp Ltd Liability owns 10,482 shares. New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 33,392 shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Llc accumulated 0.9% or 111,612 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 26,255 shares to 105,010 valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) stake by 11,300 shares and now owns 88,697 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corporation (VFC) CEO Steven Rendle on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,788 activity. Bowers Alan J also bought $10,194 worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 138,408 shares traded or 18.65% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 105 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 10,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). James Inc holds 0.04% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 177,972 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 24,258 shares. Fj Capital Management Limited holds 14,847 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 796 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 39,032 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 179,150 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 24,020 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 8,700 shares.