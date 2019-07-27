Argent Capital Management Has Increased Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by $754,664 as Market Value Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lifted Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,405 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, up from 284,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 567,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,357 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 4,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,704 shares, and cut its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Emerson Electric (EMR) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Limited Liability Corp accumulated 153,777 shares. 53,889 are held by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada. Bollard Gru Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,741 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc reported 0.09% stake. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 5,699 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 154 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 70,000 shares. 68,967 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Communications. Huntington Retail Bank reported 353,049 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Howard Cap Mgmt reported 2,950 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 775 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,475 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Co reported 5,128 shares stake.