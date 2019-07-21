Argent Capital Management Has Increased Its Korn Ferry (KFY) Stake by $730,840; Valuation Declined; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shares Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $30.98 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 450,934 shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 16,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,010 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 510,478 shares traded or 35.13% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 69C TO 73C, EST. 67C; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – Mary Chua Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Malaysia; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors accumulated 7,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 30,957 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Barclays Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,077 shares. Veritable LP invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 43,167 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 7,374 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 116,115 shares. Weiss Multi reported 334,994 shares. Com National Bank holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 15,900 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 79,273 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated accumulated 199,475 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 4,209 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17,019 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company. State Common Retirement Fund owns 248,213 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma owns 99,969 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 847,484 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.05% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 476,982 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 40,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 50 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 19,102 shares. American Intll Grp owns 42,812 shares. Raymond James reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 75,052 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 0% or 101,232 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).