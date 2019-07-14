Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) as Share Value Declined; Lmr Partners Llp Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 139,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,487 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, down from 226,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,345 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 38,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 131,218 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated reported 153,157 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. 3,835 were accumulated by Geller Advsr Limited Liability Company. Naples Advsr Lc owns 71,341 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 0.48% or 15,998 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated invested in 96,593 shares or 4.88% of the stock. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,542 were reported by Strategic Advisors Limited Liability. Bp Public Ltd owns 3.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 780,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 43,665 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 38.53M shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 87,163 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.1% or 255,640 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 128,063 shares. First Bancorporation Tru Of Newtown has 69,087 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,161 shares to 25,518 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 9,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 18,515 were reported by Westwood. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 24,331 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 41,117 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 125,680 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 2,938 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.23% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 15,659 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 3,912 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 5,949 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 150,215 shares to 386,970 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:UACL) by 26,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. GEORGE EDWARD S sold 7,706 shares worth $811,596. Bragdon Peter J sold $1.83 million worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Friday, February 8. Boyle Joseph P also sold $2.16M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37 million.