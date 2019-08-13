Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ducommun (DCO) Position by $436,665; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holder Blackhill Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $768,000

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 5.61M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 80,565 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 80,535 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO)

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

