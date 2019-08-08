Argent Capital Management Cut Its Premier (PINC) Holding by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose; Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,521 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 134,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $108.44. About 363,255 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 89,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 122,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 136,177 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.23 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) by 48,835 shares to 98,950 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,965 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 478 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 21,627 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Geode Management Limited accumulated 571,945 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt owns 96,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 21,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,755 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 283,049 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 23,963 shares. Principal Fin Gru holds 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 40,572 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Reinhart stated it has 162,450 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability reported 268,256 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 9,744 shares.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Premier, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Magellan Health Announces DecisionPoint in Collaboration with Premier, Inc. – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. and 10 Hospitals Launch Initiative to Improve Maternal and Infant Health – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Premier Inc (PINC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,771 shares to 7,776 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,754 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 496 shares. 97,600 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Kepos LP stated it has 69,511 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Clean Yield holds 0.71% or 17,855 shares in its portfolio. 55,632 are owned by Natixis. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Bartlett And Lc accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 9,195 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.11 million shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Co reported 3,300 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 282,385 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. 4,754 were accumulated by Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability.