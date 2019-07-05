Argent Capital Management Cut Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Stake by $732,000; Sprint (S) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Decreased Position

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 152,816 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 10.15 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Has Initiated a Search for New Chief Fincl Officer; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2025 FOR CLASS A-1 NOTES; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Wisconsin DoA: State Settles with Sprint Over Billing and Cancellation Issues; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES ALSO CONSIST OF ABOUT $1.8 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 5.152% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G Iii Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GIII) by 25,150 shares to 134,470 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 63,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical to Present at Four Conferences in November – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And IPOs – Benzinga” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $27.30M for 29.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 280,945 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Pembroke Management holds 162,600 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 42,480 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 218 shares. Bryn Mawr Company holds 146,971 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 17,632 shares. 27,200 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 34,777 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Partner Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.83% or 11,629 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 197,350 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Axiom Invsts Ltd De has 73,825 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Park Natl Oh accumulated 0.01% or 28,730 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 19,131 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 252,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 12,489 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 256,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company owns 661,157 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 71,536 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,230 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 159,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Citigroup holds 0.07% or 12.01 million shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 2,586 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.11% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bluecrest Limited reported 0.06% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:A) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is New Relic, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why YETI Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:YETI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).