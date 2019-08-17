Argent Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Walker & Dunlop (WD) by $362,500 as Market Value Rose; Alliance Data Systems Corporat (ADS) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $986,928

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (ADS) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 30,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.06% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 4.82 million shares traded or 452.19% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 59,395 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 111,905 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23,595 shares to 70,640 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 730,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $19,788 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv reported 87,575 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 34,754 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 30,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,258 are owned by Gsa Prtn Llp. Cibc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 32,468 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 10,000 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc holds 150,926 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability invested in 448,897 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 10,400 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited holds 98,638 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru invested in 1,358 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 171,685 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 4,254 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,394 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1,336 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company, New York-based fund reported 15 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Veritable LP reported 2,658 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ing Groep Nv holds 3,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 19,595 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 7,713 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 1,146 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 38,500 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 74 shares stake. Pennsylvania Communication stated it has 5,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,693 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 43,329 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,578 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.76M for 6.62 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

